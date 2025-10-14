Georgia’s World Cup hopes fade after 4–1 loss to Turkey

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 15 – Georgia’s national football team suffered a crushing 4–1 defeat to Turkey in the fourth round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, effectively ending its chances of reaching the 2026 tournament.

The match, played Tuesday night in Turkey, saw the home side dominate throughout. Georgia’s only goal came from Giorgi Kochorashvili, who briefly gave fans hope before Turkey extended its lead.

With the loss, Georgia remains in third place in its qualifying group with just three points, and only two games left to play. To keep even a mathematical chance of qualifying, Georgia would have needed a win against Turkey.

The team now faces a difficult final stretch: a home match against Spain on November 15 and an away game against Bulgaria on November 18.

Georgia entered this qualifying campaign with high expectations after recent strong performances in the UEFA Nations League and its historic participation in Euro 2024, where it reached the knockout stage for the first time in its history. But the World Cup dream has now all but slipped away.