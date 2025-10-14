(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 14 – Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday defended the government’s controversial new legislation aimed at curbing unapproved street protests and warned against what he called “radical” opposition forces.

Kobakhidze said the government is finalizing a constitutional lawsuit that will target political parties he accused of “destructive” activity. “Our country needs calm and a healthier democratic system,” he said, adding that the initiative will cover “all parties that took part in sabotage against the state,” not just one or two.

He also defended upcoming changes to administrative and criminal law that increase penalties for unauthorized protests. Under the amendments, participants who block roads, wear masks, or resist police orders could face up to 15 days of detention, while repeat offenses may lead to prison sentences of up to two years. “The fines were not effective,” the prime minister said. “These changes are to prevent a minority from abusing the majority. That is the principle of democracy.”

Commenting on recent rallies, Kobakhidze said demonstrators demanding the release of arrested protesters and new elections had “no moral ground.” “When you are 50 or 100 people, you must stay on the sidewalk,” he said, claiming the public supports stronger order.

The prime minister also revisited the October 4 incident outside the presidential palace, describing it as a failed attempt to overthrow the government. He said all participants share moral responsibility, while those involved in violence will face criminal prosecution.

Kobakhidze dismissed criticism that security barriers outside the presidential residence were weak, saying: “Any metal fence would collapse under the same number of people.”

Turning to foreign affairs, he announced a meeting Wednesday with Finland’s foreign minister, who chairs the OSCE, to reaffirm Georgia’s “commitment to deepening cooperation” with the organization.

The prime minister also welcomed a European Court of Human Rights ruling on Russia’s “continued occupation” of Georgian territory, crediting his government’s “principled stance” for a series of victories in Strasbourg and The Hague.

In comments on social issues, Kobakhidze reacted strongly to the EU’s newly approved 2026–2030 LGBT strategy, which he said allows minors to change gender. “You see how European bureaucracy is leading Europe toward catastrophe,” he told reporters. “We must never allow such processes in our country.”

Later in the day, during a church service in Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Kobakhidze marked Georgia’s religious holiday Svetitskhovloba, praising the Georgian Orthodox Church and Patriarch Ilia II. He said the church and Christian faith are “the foundation of the nation’s strength” and called on citizens to “strengthen love over hatred.”