Georgia’s housing market rebounds with sales up 12 percent

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 15 – Georgia’s property market is showing signs of recovery, with several real estate developers reporting stronger sales in the first eight months of 2025.

According to industry representatives, demand for residential property picked up in the second half of the year after a slow start. Apex Development, one of the country’s leading developers, told business outlet BMG that transactions between January and August rose by about 11 to 12 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Company finance director David Kandelaki noted that the increase was partly due to the low base last year, when political and economic instability in Georgia led to a sharp drop in property sales. “2025 started relatively poorly, as sales in January and February were lower than the year before,” he said. “But from March the situation began to stabilize. August sales were higher than expected.”

Kandelaki described demand as steady and predicted further growth by the end of the year.

Real estate has become one of Georgia’s most dynamic sectors in recent years, with Tbilisi leading the market.