Chinese bicycles dominate Georgia’s booming imports

Mayor Kakha Kaladze introduced bicycle lanes in the capital. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 15 – Georgia is bringing in more bicycles than ever, with imports jumping by nearly 50 percent in the first seven months of 2025.

According to official statistics, from January to July the country imported 860 tons of bicycles worth USD 2.85 million, according to Business Media. Both the value and the volume rose sharply compared to the same period last year, with value up 48.7 percent and quantity up 32.2 percent.

China remains the dominant supplier. In just seven months, Georgia bought $2.52 million worth of Chinese-made bicycles, almost USD 1 million more than the year before.

Smaller shipments also came from several European countries. The Netherlands exported USD 102,000 worth of bicycles, equal to three tons. Germany followed with USD 92,100 for six tons, Belgium with USD 56,100 for three tons, and Japan with $26,700 for eight tons.