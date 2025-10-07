Georgia’s Catholics celebrate Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 6 – Georgia’s Catholic community celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary on Monday, with the country’s State Agency for Religious Issues extending official greetings to the Apostolic Administration of the Caucasus and its parishioners.

The feast, known locally as Savadis Ghvtismshoblis Dghesastsauli, honors the Virgin Mary under the title of Our Lady of the Rosary. It is observed annually on October 7 and has deep historical roots tied to one of the most significant naval battles in European history.

According to the agency, the tradition dates back to the Battle of Lepanto in 1571, when the Holy League, an alliance of European Christian states, defeated the Ottoman Empire. At the time, Pope Pius V called on Christians to pray the Rosary for victory, and after the battle, he declared October 7 as the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Catholic churches in Georgia, including the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary in Rabati, marked the day with liturgies and prayers. The State Agency’s statement congratulated the Apostolic Administration of the Caucasus, which oversees Catholic communities in Georgia and Armenia, along with all local believers.