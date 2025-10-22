Georgian protests continue as police make 12 more arrests

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 22 – Georgian police detained twelve demonstrators in the capital during the past 24 hours for violating public assembly laws, as protests continue outside the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue despite mounting restrictions.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, protesters “continued to engage in unlawful actions” by blocking traffic on the city’s main thoroughfare. Police said some participants were also wearing masks, which is prohibited under the country’s administrative code during public gatherings.

“The protesters, though few in number, are deliberately obstructing vehicle movement and disrupting transportation,” the ministry said, adding that anyone who repeats such offenses could face criminal charges. Authorities warned that law enforcement would continue to identify violators and apply “all measures defined by law.”

The arrests mark the latest development in a tense standoff between Georgian authorities and civil activists who have staged near-daily demonstrations since early October. The protests initially began in opposition to controversial new laws increasing penalties for blocking public roads and restricting protest activity.

In recent days, journalists and civil society members have joined the demonstrations, accusing the government of using the updated laws to suppress dissent. Among those detained earlier this week were several prominent reporters, including television anchor Vakho Sanaia, who received a six-day administrative sentence for blocking a street during a rally.

The government insists that police are simply enforcing order, arguing that demonstrators must comply with regulations on public gatherings.