Confusion over Russian oil shipment to Georgia’s Kulevi terminal

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 22 – Conflicting reports have emerged after Reuters claimed that a tanker carrying Russian crude arrived in Georgia’s Black Sea port of Kulevi for processing, potentially putting the country in a politically sensitive position amid Western sanctions on Moscow.

According to Reuters, the tanker Kaiseri delivered more than 105,000 metric tons of “Siberian Light” crude oil to Kulevi on October 6 after departing from Russia’s Novorossiysk port. The agency described the delivery as part of Moscow’s effort to diversify export routes and ease the impact of Western restrictions on its energy trade.

The report said the oil was brought for processing at a new refinery in Kulevi, which Reuters claimed began operations this month with an initial annual capacity of 1.2 million tons. The facility reportedly plans to expand production to 4 million tons by 2028 to supply both domestic and export markets.

However, Georgian sources dispute that timeline. Local reports and official statements indicate that the refinery is still under construction, with the first phase expected to be completed only later this year. The plant is not yet capable of processing crude oil, raising doubts about whether any refining has taken place.

The Georgian Revenue Service confirmed that the Kaiseri, sailing under a Panamanian flag, docked in Kulevi on October 2 carrying oil from a Russian company. Authorities said the cargo was inspected and moved to a temporary customs warehouse for further control, stressing that neither the ship, its owners, nor the exporting and receiving companies are under international sanctions.

The ministry did not name the companies involved, citing confidentiality rules.

Experts warn that if Russian oil subject to sanctions was indeed processed in Georgia, the country could face repercussions.

“It’s difficult to comment before the facts are clear,” Corneli Kakachia, associate professor at Tbilisi State University, told newspaper Rezonansi. “If this turns out to be an illegal operation, Georgia could face economic sanctions, especially given that relations with the EU are already strained.”