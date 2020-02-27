No new cases of coronavirus, except the one confirmed on Wednesday, have reported in Georgia so far, and public officials affirm citizens that situation is under control.

“At this stage in Georgia there is no risk of a widespread coronavirus infection and therefore there is no threat of the epidemic outbreak,” said health minister Ekaterine Tikaradze at the government meeting on Thursday.

“We have enough places to quarantine citizens who have been in close contact with infected people and come from high-risk countries to Georgia,” she said.

Meanwhile, the condition of person who tested positive is good, doctors say. A 50 year old man traveling from Iran to Georgia through Azerbaijan was stopped at the border after showing symptoms of virus infection.

On Thursday Georgia’s both breakaway republics, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, restricted passage through administrative boundary lines.