Georgia introduces special measures to tackle coronavirus spread in the country by virtually closing borders and proposing shutdown of cafes and restaurants. On Monday, the government declared blanket ban on aliens to enter the country, and decided to close down ski resorts. Additionally, on Tuesday it ordered banning marshutkas as public transport across the country.

The most of these measures come to force from Wednesday. On Tuesday, the air carriers perform their last flight to and out of Georgia’s airports. The ban applies to all airports, including Tbilisi and Kutaisi international airports.

Although the government so far refrains from shutting down cafes and restaurants, it has ordered them to switch to delivery service.

Elderly people, those over 70, are advised to avoid public places as much as possible and to stay at their homes.