(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 20 – Georgia’s parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili has strongly rejected a new sanctions package proposed in the U.S. Congress.

The so-called “Georgian Nightmare Act” was adopted as a proposed addition to the National Defense Authorization Act by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) and would instruct officials not to take any action or allocate funds toward recognizing or implying recoginition of the Georgian government as long as Georgian Dream is in power.

Speaker Shalva Papuashvili dismissed the proposal as a hostile initiative and political noise, claiming it was backed by paid lobbying and designed for media effect. The proposal “will never see the light of day,” he added.

Addressing relations with the European Union (EU), Papuashvili accused Brussels of straying from what he called core European values: dialogue and respect. He compared EU attitudes to the arrogance once displayed by Moscow, arguing that Georgia was advancing economically and maintaining stability despite “false narratives” from European officials.

At home, Papuashvili attacked opposition groups that plan demonstrations on October 4, describing them as an “internal terrorist group” aiming to overthrow the government by force. He warned that foreign diplomats risk complicity if they normalize contacts with what he called radicals and extremists.

He also criticized the opposition party Lelo for failing to field mayoral candidates in dozens of municipalities, accusing its leaders of prioritizing trips abroad over campaigning to Georgian voters.