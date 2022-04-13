Shalva Papuashvili (Facebook).

After a long period of hesitation and criticism from the opposition, the ruling party of Georgia has finally decided to send a parliamentary delegation to Ukraine, headed by the chairman of parliament.

The visit is expected to take place this weekend, Georgian Dream MP Davit Sergeenko told reporters on Wednesday. He also confirmed that he will be a member of this delegation.

In addition to Segreenko, former Parliament Chairman Archil Talakvadze and MP Beka Odisharia will leave for Ukraine.

Later, the current chairman of the parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, also confirmed that he was going to leave for Ukraine, but said that the dates had not been agreed yet.

The Georgian government has long been reluctant to pay an official visit to Ukraine, sparked by public accusations between Kiev and Tbilisi. Ukrainians believe that Georgia is showing insufficient solidarity and assistance to the victim of Russian aggression, while the Georgian ruling party is openly irritated by the promotion of members of the United National Movement to power in Ukraine.

The Georgian government’s position is the object of constant criticism from the opposition and the civil sector. Thousands of Georgians held several rallies in Tbilisi in support of Ukraine.