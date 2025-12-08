Georgia moves to further tighten rules on public rallies

TBILISI, December 8 – Georgia’s parliament moved on Monday to tighten the rules for public rallies for the second time this year.

The latest amendments could further restrict how protests are held in the country’s streets and public spaces.

Under the bill, organizers will be required to give advance notice to state authorities if a rally is planned in a location used for public movement. The proposal also allows authorities to redirect a demonstration if officials decide that the gathering threatens public safety, public order, the normal functioning of institutions and organizations, or the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

If officials issue such an instruction, participants must follow it. Failure to comply would trigger legal liability.

Lawmakers from the ruling Georgian Dream party presented the new legislative package, which will amend the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations and to the Administrative Offences Code. The bill is being fast-tracked through parliament.