Georgia expels 851 foreign citizens in nine months

(BPN.)

TBILISI, October 16 – Georgia expelled 851 foreign citizens between January and September this year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs published Thursday.

The quarterly breakdown shows a steady rise across 2025: 219 expulsions in the first quarter, 306 in the second, and 326 in the third.

By nationality, India and Iran led the totals in all three quarters. The ministry’s figures shared by BPN list the top nationalities each quarter as follows:

Q1: Iran 42, India 32, Turkey 25, China 23, Russia 16.

Q2: India 57, Iran 40, China 39, Turkey 30, Egypt 19.

Q3: India 77, Iran 46, Turkey 26, Pakistan 24, Russia 22.

The data refer to foreigners expelled from Georgia; the ministry did not provide additional detail in this release on case categories or legal grounds for removal.

Georgia, a South Caucasus country bordering Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, has seen rising cross-border travel in recent years, including from South Asia, the Middle East, and neighboring states.