(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 12 – Georgia’s security services say they have foiled an attempt to smuggle powerful explosives into the country, detaining two Ukrainian citizens in an operation near the Turkish border.

The State Security Service (SUS) announced that on September 10, a truck with Ukrainian license plates crossed into Georgia from Turkey through the Sarpi customs checkpoint, after traveling via Romania and Bulgaria. During an inspection, officers say they found 2.4 kilograms of hexogen hidden in concealed compartments of the vehicle. Hexogen, also known as RDX, is a high-powered explosive stronger than TNT.

Investigators claim that one of the Ukrainian men, identified only as M.S., had received the material inside disguised barrels from an unidentified person in Ukraine. After crossing into Georgia, a second Ukrainian citizen, D.Z., allegedly collected the hidden explosives from the driver.

Security officials said searches later uncovered eight mobile phones, a computer, electronic storage devices, a large amount of cash, multiple SIM cards from different countries, and a quantity of cocaine. The investigation is being conducted under Georgia’s criminal code for the illegal acquisition, storage and transportation of explosive substances. The two detainees are also expected to face charges related to the narcotics found.

The State Security Service said it will continue its investigation to determine whether the explosives were meant for a terrorist attack in Georgia, if the country was being used as a transit point, or if there was another purpose. Officials promised to provide further information once more evidence is gathered.

The case has already sparked political debate. Analyst Gia Abashidze told the newspaper Resonance that the incident raises “suspicions about in whose interests alleged diversions or terrorist acts in Georgia could have been organized.” He also recalled what he described as a “very sad experience” when “Ukrainian special services secretly smuggled Mikheil Saakashvili into Georgia in a container of sour cream to cause unrest.”

Analyst Zaal Anjaparidze wrote on Facebook that some Ukrainians living in Georgia as refugees had previously been noticed in “destructive activities.” He suggested that Georgian authorities should carry out thorough checks on Ukrainians who have arrived in the country and consider deporting those of military age back to Ukraine.