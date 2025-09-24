Gas leak suspected after Tbilisi explosion injures one

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 24 – An explosion rocked a residential area in Tbilisi’s Lotkini district, injuring one person, Georgian officials confirmed on Monday.

The blast, which residents said shook nearby buildings, is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. Photos from the scene quickly spread on social media, showing damaged structures and emergency crews at work.

The Emergency Management Service said one person was taken to hospital with injuries. No fatalities were reported.

Investigators have not determined a cause yet, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a criminal investigation under Articles 240 and 240 prima of Georgia’s Criminal Code. These provisions cover breaches of safety regulations during construction, mining, or other operations, as well as violations of equipment operation rules that result in multiple casualties.

Gas leaks are a recurring hazard in Georgia, where many older residential buildings rely on outdated infrastructure. Authorities regularly urge residents to maintain gas systems properly and call emergency services if they detect leaks.

Residents of Lotkini described the explosion as sudden and powerful, with debris scattered around the site. Firefighters and police cordoned off the area shortly after the blast.