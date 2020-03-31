The government of Georgia on Tuesday released a list of 18 “economic directions”, which are permitted to keen on their activities during tightened quarantine measures.
The list includes:
– Medical facilities.
– Businesses related to production, distribution and sale of food, and related commodities, including products for pets, veterinary, pesticides, packing materials, etc.
– Mills, bakeries, milk processing and processing enterprises.
– Enterprises related to supply of electricity, natural gas, water, gasoline, diesel, liquefied gas, as well as telecommunications, postal and waste management services.
– Commercial banks.
– Payment service providers and their agents providing services through self-service kiosks.
– Tax system operators.
– Organizations providing activities required for continuous operation of ATMs, self-service kiosks and post terminals.
– Microfinance organizations.
– Enterprises providing banking and financial products, services through remote channels.
– Businesses related to production, distribution and sales of medicinal products, pharmaceuticals.
– Entities carrying out agricultural activities and activities related to livestock and poultry.
– Taxis.
– Food delivery services.
– Businesses providing private security services.
– Law firms, legal services’ providers.
– Providers of vehicle maintenance services.
– Press sales booths.
