PM Giorgi Gakharia declared full quarantine throughout the entire territory of Georgia on Monday evening. The quarantine will be enforced from 8 am Tuesday on and it prohibits free movement by any public transportation by 9 pm.

From 9 pm till 8 am morning a curfew is being imposed.

Any type of public transport, including subway, is prohibited under the quarantine.

“Only light vehicles, including taxis, are permitted only if the recommendations of the Health Ministry are met, i.e. only three persons are allowed to be in the vehicle, a driver and maximum two persons sitting in the back seat,“ Gakharia said at the special briefing.

“Our only tool to be effective and successful in combating this virus is to make quick and bold decisions,” he said.