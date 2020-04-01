Georgian government puts forward two billion GEL (USD 605 million) stimulus package to respond coronavirus and diminish damage, PM Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday.

“According to the government decision, GEL 2 billion has been allocated for direct assistance to the economy. This is the assistance that will be directed to keeping jobs, and keeping ongoing business,” the PM said.

The package also includes subsidies for natural gas and electricity supply for individual householders.

Additionally, the government allocates GEL 351 million (USD 106 million) to special healthcare measures to fight coronavirus.