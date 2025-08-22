(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 22 – Salome Zourabichvili, Georgia’s fifth president, has re-emerged in public life after a summer pause, appearing at an opposition rally in Tbilisi Friday. The former president hinted she might resume her political activity, but gave no further details.

Zourabichvili has tried twice to rally Georgia’s fragmented opposition with joint action plans, first with a “Georgian Charter” in May 2024 and later with a five-point strategy earlier this year. Both attempts quickly collapsed, leaving her without the unifying role she once hoped to play.

Among opposition supporters, frustration with her has grown. Critics argue she has failed to offer clear alternatives beyond criticism of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and point to her shifting alliances as a sign of political inconsistency. Supporters, however, argue she made significant contributions by resisting government pressure during her presidency and exposing what they see as the ruling party’s false pro-European image.

Some analysts Rezonansi spoke to believe Zourabichvili could still try to reclaim a leadership role in the run-up to the October 4 local elections, but doubt she can achieve much without concrete social and economic proposals. Others say her best opportunity passed when the opposition chose Giorgi Kupradze as its joint mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, a role that many saw as her last real chance to stay relevant.