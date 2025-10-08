22 now held after ‘attempted coup’ in Georgia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 8 – Georgia’s Interior Ministry announced Wednesday that four more people have been arrested in connection with the violent unrest that erupted in Tbilisi on October 4, bringing the total number of detainees to 22.

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze told reporters that the arrests were made under court orders as part of an ongoing investigation into what officials describe as “criminal acts” that took place during the attempted anti-government uprising.

Three suspects remain at large, which means the total tally of people being prosecuted after the October 4 events has reached 25.

The investigation is being conducted under multiple articles of Georgia’s Criminal Code, including those covering the organization of group violence, attempted seizure of state facilities, incitement to overthrow the constitutional order, and property damage. These offenses carry prison sentences of up to nine years.

According to Darakhvelidze, law enforcement officers continue to carry out search operations to locate the remaining fugitives.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs continues investigative measures aimed at identifying and prosecuting other individuals involved in the crime,” Darakhvelidze said, adding that “complex investigative activities are still underway.”

The arrests come in the aftermath of the October 4 protest, which opposition leaders had initially branded a “peaceful revolution.” Authorities say demonstrators attempted to storm state buildings, prompting clashes with police and widespread condemnation from the government.

Several prominent opposition figures, including opera singer Paata Burchuladze and former prosecutor Murtaz Zodelava, were detained earlier this week and remain in pre-trial detention on related charges. Officials describe the unrest as an attempted coup, while opposition groups insist it was a peaceful protest against the ruling Georgian Dream party.