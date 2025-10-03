TBILISI, October 3 – Tensions flared in Georgia’s capital on the eve of crucial local elections after violence broke out near Metekhi Bridge, leaving two people injured, including a youth leader from the opposition United National Movement (UNM).

Igor Narmania, head of UNM’s youth wing, was preparing to make a public statement with fellow activists about the October 4 protests when he was attacked. Witnesses said a group of men confronted the activists and assaulted them, leaving Narmania with a head injury. He was later hospitalized.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken to a clinic with injuries.

Video of the incident spread on social media, showing a chaotic scene. Opposition activists accused supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party of organizing the assault to disrupt their announcement. One activist, Beka Papashvili, claimed that “around 50 men” ambushed the group.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that a confrontation took place near Metekhi Church between UNM members and clergy, which escalated when bystanders intervened. Police said an investigation has been launched under Article 126 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers group violence. At least one participant has been identified and taken in for questioning. Officials said further details would be released as the inquiry progresses.

The clash occurred on the eve of municipal elections in which Georgians will vote for mayors and local councils. Opposition leaders have called for large demonstrations, by some dubbed a “peaceful revolution,” while authorities have warned against provocations and vowed to ensure security.