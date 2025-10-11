Uzbek citizen wanted by Interpol arrested in Georgia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 11 – Georgian authorities have arrested a man wanted internationally by Interpol on charges of commercial fraud and theft in Uzbekistan, the Interior Ministry announced Saturday.

According to the IPN, citing a ministry statement, officers from the Central Criminal Police Department’s Adjara Division, in cooperation with the Counter-Terrorism Center of the State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office, carried out the joint operation in the Black Sea resort city of Batumi.

The suspect was detained under a red notice issued by Interpol at the request of the Uzbek authorities. Georgian officials said that “simplified extradition procedures” are now underway, in accordance with international law.