Tbilisi’s opposition eyes backing urban conservationist who promises to end capital’s traffic jams ‘within a year’

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 1 – Opposition forces in Georgia are weighing whether to nominate Aleko Elisashvili for mayor — a former urban heritage activist who has pledged to eliminate the capital’s notorious traffic congestion “within a year.”

Elisashvili, a long-time critic of the government and advocate for better urban planning, says he would accept the nomination if offered, though he insists he has “no political or official ambitions.”

He rose to prominence during protests against a controversial development project in Tbilisi’s Gudiashvili Square, where historic buildings faced demolition. The protests, which featured concerts and rallies, galvanized public opposition to unchecked construction in the city’s architectural heritage zones.

Supporters argue his experience in city planning and traffic reform make him a credible contender. Elisashvili maintains that congestion in Tbilisi can be solved quickly, either as mayor or in an advisory role.

City authorities have sought to address congestion by extending the road network through the Vere ravine and redeveloping Hero’s Square. Yet problems persist, as many traffic bottlenecks run through densely built, historic districts where new infrastructure faces civic resistance — the kind Elisashvili once helped lead.

Some in the opposition prefer a politically neutral consensus candidate, citing what they view as an uneven playing field.

The ruling Georgian Dream party on Thursday officially nominated incumbent mayor Kakha Kaladze to seek a third term.