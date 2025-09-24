Tbilisi to build two new metro stations

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 24 – Tbilisi is set to expand its metro system with two new stations in the densely populated districts of Gldani and Varketili, Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced during a city government meeting.

The decision comes in response to rising passenger traffic on the capital’s first metro line. One station will be added in each direction, extending service from Akhmeteli station in the northern Gldani district and from Varketili station on the opposite end.

In Varketili, the new stop will be built at the intersection of Dimitri Aleksidze and Fighters for the Unity of Georgia streets. In Gldani, the station will run between the district’s odd- and even-numbered microdistricts, along Vekua and Khizanishvili streets.

According to Kaladze, the planned extension in Varketili will stretch 1.2 kilometers and is expected to attract around 4,500 passengers during morning rush hour. The Gldani extension will add 1.1 kilometers and could draw about 5,500 passengers in peak hours.

The mayor said the new stations will save commuters up to 20 minutes by reducing the need for transfers at Station Square.