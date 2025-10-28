Tbilisi police chief quits after five years on duty

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 28 – The head of Tbilisi’s Police Department, Lasha Jokhadze, has stepped down from his post, Georgia’s Interior Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

A spokesperson told local media outlet Interpressnews that Jokhadze’s resignation was made “on his own initiative,” without providing further details.

Jokhadze had led the capital’s patrol police since 2020. The last few weeks of his tenure have been marked by daily road blocking protests in front of parliament on Rustaveli Avenue. A number of well-known journalists and public figures have been detained as part of the protests.