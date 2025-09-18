Tbilisi mayor’s opposition challenger meets Brussels mayor

TBILISI, September 18 – Georgian opposition leaders are turning to Europe for support ahead of the country’s heated municipal elections.

On Thursday, Mamuka Khazaradze, chairman of the Lelo coalition, and joint opposition mayoral candidate Irakli Kupradze met with Brussels Mayor Philippe Close in the Belgian capital. They were joined by their campaign chief, Tazo Datunashvili.

The delegation said the high-level meeting focused on building future ties between Tbilisi and Brussels, particularly through cultural exchanges, economic cooperation, and joint infrastructure and education projects.

The Brussels mayor used the occasion to voice clear support for Kupradze. “I want to express my full support because we are connected by shared European values, which are very important for me as the mayor of Europe’s capital,” Close said during the meeting, according to the coalition’s press office.

Opposition figures also briefed Close on what they described as Georgia’s tense political climate ahead of the October vote. The coalition argues that partnerships with European cities can help Tbilisi modernize and open new opportunities for Georgians, especially young people.

For Khazaradze, the trip underscores the coalition’s strategy of linking Georgia’s future to European institutions not only at the national level but also through city-to-city cooperation. For Kupradze, the endorsement from Brussels provides a symbolic boost as he seeks to challenge the ruling Georgian Dream party’s dominance in the capital.

The visit follows earlier meetings by the delegation inside EU institutions and marks one of the highest-profile shows of European backing yet for Georgia’s opposition campaign.