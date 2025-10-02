Tbilisi mayor promises Disney-style amusement park by city lake

TBILISI, October 2 – Shortly before the municipal election, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has unveiled plans to build what he described as a “grand amusement park” on the grounds of the city’s dendrological park by Tbilisi Sea, the large reservoir on the capital’s outskirts.

Kaladze said the project would be unprecedented in Georgia and across the wider region, with international specialists involved in its design. He compared the future complex to global attractions such as Disneyland, Legoland, and Universal Studios. The site will include children’s rides, extreme attractions, family zones, shops, food outlets, green spaces, and a festival center. “Special emphasis will be placed on greenery and safety,” Kaladze said.

A major share of the funding is expected to come from the family of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s former prime minister and billionaire philanthropist, through the Cartu Foundation. Kaladze publicly thanked the Ivanishvili family for its contribution.

The project will also complete a long-running effort to relocate Tbilisi’s aging zoo from the city center to the Tbilisi Sea area. The new zoo is planned for a 50-hectare plot adjacent to the dendrological park.

Discussions over developing the dendrological park have been ongoing for years. The city awarded the design tender in 2020 to Artstudio Project, at a cost of 932,200 lari (about USD 350,000). Officials at the time estimated the amusement park would be one of Tbilisi’s most expensive undertakings, with an expected price tag of around 100 million lari (roughly USD 37 million).

Kaladze said the project will proceed in phases, with support from central government and financial institutions. “Our goal is to make Tbilisi not only the greenest and most orderly city, but also a place that meets the needs of all ages, from leisure to culture to entertainment,” he said.