Tbilisi launches tender for ambitious tram project

(CDIA.)

TBILISI, October 23 – Tbilisi has officially launched a tender for the design and construction of its first modern tram line in decades, a major step toward reintroducing electric streetcars to the Georgian capital.

Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced Thursday that the new line will connect the rapidly growing Didi Dighomi residential district with the central Didube transport hub, where one of the city’s main metro stations is located. The project will be implemented using a design-build model, meaning the selected contractor will handle both the engineering documentation and construction works.

“Everyone remembers our campaign promise to bring the tram back to Tbilisi,” Kaladze said at a city government meeting. “Today, we have reached the point where the tender for the design and construction of the tram line has been announced.”

The planned line will run along Davit Aghmashenebeli Avenue and through the Dighomi neighborhood, linking the third and fourth microdistricts of Didi Dighomi to the Didube area. The total length is estimated at 7.5 kilometers, with 11 stops and a dedicated tram depot designed to serve ten active tram units plus one reserve vehicle.

The depot will include an administrative building, maintenance and service center, storage facilities, a washing station, and emergency access routes. All essential engineering infrastructure, like power, communication, and control systems, will be built in line with modern standards to ensure reliable operation.

Kaladze said the goal is to give tens of thousands of Didi Dighomi residents faster and more comfortable access to the city center, reducing traffic congestion and reliance on minibuses.

The tender, issued by Tbilisi Transport Company, will close in late December. The winning bidder will have 36 months to complete the project.

Tbilisi’s last tram line was shut down in 2006.