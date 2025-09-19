(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 19 – A pipeline accident in Georgia’s capital has cut gas supplies to around 17,000 customers, energy provider Tbilisi Energy confirmed to Interpressnews.

The shutdown, which began just after midnight today, September 19, hit large parts of the Dighomi and Gldani districts. Both residential neighborhoods and major facilities, including hospitals, schools and businesses, were left without supply.

Tbilisi Energy said repairs began in the morning and service is expected to be fully restored by 9pm today. The company apologized for the disruption and urged residents not to leave gas taps open while supply is off.