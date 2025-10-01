Tbilisi court resumes trial after second bomb threat evacuation

TBILISI, October 1 – Court hearings at Tbilisi City Court resumed Tuesday afternoon after the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Officials said explosives experts and sniffer dogs inspected the courthouse before allowing lawyers, staff, and the public back inside. The evacuation halted proceedings for several hours.

The interruption came during the trial of a man accused of organizing the contract killing of Levan Jangveladze, the brother of a so-called “thief-in-law” crime figure, and of attempting to kill Jangveladze’s driver, Gia Chaduneli. At the time the bomb alert was received, the trial had been in recess.

The hearing later continued, with the case’s chief investigator scheduled to testify.

This was the second time Udilauri’s trial has been disrupted by a bomb threat. A similar evacuation took place on September 24, also at Tbilisi City Court, though the building was cleared and reopened the same day.

Bomb threats are taken seriously in Georgia, where court proceedings involving organized crime figures often attract public attention and heavy security. Authorities have not said who made the call or whether it was linked to the contract killing case.