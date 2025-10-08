Russian tax hike threatens Georgian wine export

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 8 – A new round of planned tax increases in Russia could make imported wines, especially those from Georgia, significantly more expensive for Russian consumers, industry experts warn.

Under a proposal submitted to the State Duma on September 29, the Russian government plans to raise excise taxes on all alcoholic beverages starting in 2026. The levy on still wines would increase from 113 rubles to 148 rubles per liter, and on sparkling wines from 125 rubles to 160 rubles.

According to Alexander Stavtsev, vice president of the Retail Market Experts Association, the move could push retail wine prices up by 50 to 100 rubles per bottle (about USD 0.60 to 1.20). That would particularly affect lower-priced imports, such as wines from Georgia, which account for a large share of Russia’s imported wine market.

“Georgian wine has always been positioned in the budget segment,” Stavtsev told RBC. “Even now, Alazani Valley wines are gradually moving from 299 to 450 rubles per bottle. If they go above 500 rubles, consumers will simply stop buying them at the same rate.”

Russia remains one of the largest export markets for Georgian wine. According to official trade data, it accounts for roughly 60% of Georgia’s total wine exports, though Tbilisi has recently sought to diversify sales toward the EU and Asia to reduce dependency on Moscow.

The excise increase is part of a broader fiscal package that also includes a planned rise in value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%, announced by Russia’s Ministry of Finance in September. Essential goods such as meat, milk, grains, bread, and medicines would retain a lower 10% rate, but alcohol would not be exempt.

If approved, the new taxes could drive up prices across Russia’s alcohol market — and deal a blow to Georgian producers who rely heavily on Russian buyers for exports of their best-known brands, including Kindzmarauli, Saperavi, and Alazani Valley. (BPN.)