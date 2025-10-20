Copper and ferroalloys stayed among the country’s largest earners. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 20 – Georgia’s locally produced exports, excluding re-exports, hit USD 2.35 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 7.5 percent year on year, according to new data released Monday by the National Statistics Office (GeoStat).

The strongest rebound came in September, when export values jumped 44 percent compared with the same month last year, reaching their highest level since mid-2023. The late-summer boost helped offset weaker results earlier in the year, when global commodity prices and slower demand had dragged on the country’s export performance.

Georgia’s export base remains concentrated but diverse: the top ten destinations accounted for 70 percent of all domestically produced exports. Russia led the list with USD 509 million, followed by Turkey with USD 211 million and China with USD 197 million.

The composition of exports highlights Georgia’s continued reliance on raw and semi-processed goods. Metal ores and concentrates brought in USD 276 million, representing 11.8 percent of total domestic exports, while copper and ferroalloys stayed among the country’s largest earners. Agricultural and beverage products also played a key role: alcoholic beverages earned USD 167 million, or 7.1 percent of the total.

GeoStat data show that industrial exports have gained steady ground in recent years, while wine, spirits, and mineral water remain vital for Georgia’s global image and rural economy.