Russia jails eight for life over Crimea bridge explosion

TBILISI, November 26 – Russia has handed life sentences to eight men over the 2022 explosion on the Crimea bridge, Russian media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, a military court in Rostov-on-Don found the group guilty of terrorism and of illegally purchasing and transporting explosive devices.

All eight received life in prison.

The court also ordered them to pay a combined 7 billion rubles (90 million USD) in compensation to companies and individuals who suffered losses from the blast, the reports said.

The case stems from the 8 October 2022 explosion on the bridge that links mainland Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. At the time, a truck blew up on the bridge, killing five people and damaging the road section of the crossing.

The blast temporarily disrupted both road and rail traffic on the bridge, which has since been repaired.