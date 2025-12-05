Russia and Azerbaijan hike electricity transit through Georgia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, December 6 – Georgia’s power grid is once again proving to be one of the South Caucasus’ busiest transit corridors, with fresh data showing a sharp rise in electricity flows moving through the country toward Turkey.

According to figures released on Thursday, Georgia handled 200 million kilowatt-hours of transit electricity in October alone. Most of that came from Russia, which sent 126.17 million kWh through Georgian lines to Turkey. Azerbaijan, traditionally the dominant user of Georgia’s transmission routes, delivered 74.2 million kWh to the Turkish market during the same month.

The ten-month data shows how active the network has become. Between January and October, 827.4 million kWh of electricity crossed Georgian territory. Azerbaijan accounted for the bulk of it, sending 594.15 million kWh westward. Russia’s share reached 202.66 million kWh, while Armenia’s deliveries through Georgia to Turkey remained small at 30.6 million kWh.