Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of the European Parliament, representing Lithuania.

The sentencing of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli to two years in prison has sparked a wave of international condemnation, with diplomats, rights groups, and officials describing the ruling as a blow to media freedom in Georgia.

Amaghlobeli, editor of independent newspapers Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was convicted yesterday of slapping a police chief during a protest in January. She had already spent over 200 days in pre-trial detention. Critics say the sentence is disproportionate and part of a crackdown on government critics.

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty stated: “Two-year prison sentence given to the Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli is disproportionate and raises serious issues under the [European Convention on Human Rights]. I reiterate my previous call on the authorities to release her.”

In a joint statement, the diplomatic missions of 22 European countries, Canada and the European Union strongly condemned the ‘politically motivated’ sentencing of Mzia Amaglobeli. “Being a journalist is not a crime. We call for her immediate release and accountability for those responsible for this outrageous attack on the freedom of speech in Georgia,” the statement said.

Rasa Juknevičienė, MEP from Lithuania, described the sentence as a sign that “Ivanishvili’s regime is killing freedom and democracy faster than the Kremlin did in Russia.”

Amnesty International in its initial statement focused on procedural mistakes during the trial, which it described as riddled with violations and bias: “Mzia Amaghlobeli must receive a fair trial, and the abuses she has suffered must also be independently investigated and addressed to ensure justice.”

Reporters Without Borders said: “The charges are disproportionate, as a slap does not constitute a criminal offense, and her two-year prison sentence represents a new step in the government’s use of the justice system to silence critical voices. We call on the authorities to put an end to this travesty of justice and to free this journalist at once.”

At publication time, no official statement has been issued by U.S. officials regarding the verdict.