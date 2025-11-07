Protesters surround Georgian parliament

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 8 – Protesters gathered outside Georgia’s parliament Friday for another night of anti-government demonstrations, over a year since the disputed parliamentary elections.

Police blocked both sides of Rustaveli Avenue, forming tight cordons to prevent marchers from spilling onto the main road.

Chanting “Down with the Russian regime” and “Slaves, slaves,” demonstrators circled the parliament building after officers refused to allow them to block traffic.

Organizers urged people to keep the march peaceful, but vowed to stay “until the end.”

There were no reports of detentions at publication time.