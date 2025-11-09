Protesters persist at parliament in Tbilisi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 9 – Anti-government protesters returned to Georgia’s parliament building late Sunday following a march through central Tbilisi that saw brief confrontations with police over access to the main avenue.

Demonstrators, many chanting “No to Russia,” “Georgia, rise up,” and “Freedom for political prisoners,” demanded new parliamentary elections and the release of people detained during earlier rallies. The gathering continued into the night on Rustaveli Avenue, where police maintained a heavy presence and blocked access to the roadway with cordons.

According to local media, participants briefly clashed verbally with police officers after attempting to occupy part of the street. Officers told the crowd that its size was insufficient to justify road closures under public assembly regulations. Protest leaders then redirected the group toward a peaceful march before returning to parliament grounds.

The demonstration is the latest in a string of nightly protests that have persisted in Tbilisi since new criminal charges were announced this week against eight opposition figures, including former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Opposition groups accuse the government of political repression, while officials insist the investigations are legitimate and aimed at protecting state security.