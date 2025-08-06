Protesters gather in Tbilisi after editor sentenced to two years

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 6 – Supporters of Georgian newspaper editor Mzia Amaghlobeli took to the streets of Tbilisi on Wednesday evening, marching from the Philharmonic concert hall to the central Rustaveli Avenue under the banner “Freedom for Mzia, freedom for political prisoners.“

The demonstration followed a Batumi court’s decision earlier in the day to sentence Amaghlobeli to two years in prison. She was convicted under a statute relating to threats or violence against public officials during a protest, after slapping a police chief during a rally in January.

Amaghlobeli’s supporters, including colleagues and civil society figures, say the sentence was unusually harsh, for political reasons. They claim it is part of a crackdown on dissent by the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party as the country is nearing locals elections. GD officials and government supporters insist the conviction followed due process and say no one is above the law.