TBILISI, October 29 – Georgian police have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of trafficking and exploiting a minor for prostitution in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the man allegedly recruited an underage girl for sexual exploitation and made her work at a massage parlor he owned in the capital. Investigators say the minor was instructed to provide sexual services to clients in exchange for money, with half of the proceeds going to the suspect.

The arrest was carried out by the Ministry’s Anti-Trafficking and Illegal Migration Division, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office. The ministry said evidence collected during the investigation supports the accusations.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison under the Criminal Code’s articles covering human trafficking and enabling prostitution.