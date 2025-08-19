Passenger traffic through Georgia’s airports soars 18%

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 19 – Georgia’s airports handled 2.1 million passengers in the second quarter of 2025, new figures from the National Statistics Office show.

This is an increase of nearly 18 percent compared to the same period last year.

Of the total, 1.1 million arrivals and 1 million departures were recorded, with more than 95 percent of traffic linked to regular flights. Passenger flights reached 8,600, which is a 13 percent increase year-on-year.

Cargo and mail accounted for 9,000 tons, most of it inbound, while cargo flights nearly doubled to 900. Still, overall cargo volumes were down almost 19 percent compared to last year.

Georgia’s aviation sector has seen strong growth in passenger demand in recent years, boosted by tourism and new connections with Europe and the Middle East.