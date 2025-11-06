One detained as Tbilisi protests continue

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 6 – Protesters again gathered in central Tbilisi on Thursday evening, marching between parliament and the government building amid heavy police presence.

Demonstrators demanded new elections and the release of detainees but were prevented from blocking Rustaveli Avenue and nearby streets by the intervention of law enforcement.

Police detained one participant after protesters tried to step onto the roadway. Officers also removed a 15-year-old from Freedom Square, though authorities did not clarify whether the person was arrested or simply escorted away.

The “continuous protest” movement has held rallies every evening since Georgia’s disputed parliamentary election a little over a year ago. Since mid October, near a hundred people have been detained for road-blocking after new strict rules were enforced.

Thursday’s event remained peaceful, with participants confined mostly to sidewalks as police reinforced cordons around government buildings. Traffic in the capital had returned to normal by publication time.