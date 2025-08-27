New contender joins race for Tbilisi mayor

Iago Kvichia. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 27 – Another candidate has joined the race for becoming mayor of the capital. Iago Khvichia, leader of the libertarian-leaning party Girchi, was nominated on August 26 following party primaries.

He will compete against incumbent mayor Kakha Kaladze of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD), opposition-backed joint candidate Irakli Kupradze, and Zurab Makharadze from the nationalist Alt-Info movement.

Khvichia named MP Sandro Rakviashvili as his running mate for deputy mayor and introduced several council candidates, pledging a campaign centered on transforming Tbilisi into a regional economic hub. He told supporters that Girchi is ready to debate “any party, any candidate” about the city’s future.

Kvichia’s past stances on issues such as drug policy and military service make him too controversial, according to some commentators interviewed by Rezonansi, but others suggest he could appeal to protest voters. Both Khvichia and Kupradze are expected to finish behind Kaladze, who is seeking a third term.

Supporters of Girchi describe their vision as forward-looking and conciliatory, promising development without the rhetoric of revenge common in Georgian politics. But critics dismiss the party’s influence, pointing to polling numbers of just a few percent.