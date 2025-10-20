New Chinese train route gives Middle Corridor new momentum

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 20 – A new freight train service launched on October 15 shows the growing importance of the Middle Corridor transport route, linking China and Europe, via Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The route begins in Kashgar, China, and passes through Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan before entering Azerbaijan en route to the Caspian Sea, according to a report from Trend News Agency published October 18. The first container convoy set off from Kashgar and is expected to reach Uzbekistan by October 21, and Turkmenistan by October 24.

The new route further bolsters the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, as compared to the southern route via the Suez Canal, as it offers a multimodal solution, involving both rail, road and maritime links, along the shortest overland route between China and Europe.

Trade volumes along the corridor have been soaring: freight traffic has “surged nearly 90% since 2022” according to the Trend report, and research by the World Bank indicates that with investment and policy reforms the corridor could handle up to 11 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030.

China’s latest rail launch via the corridor adds momentum to an emerging pattern: countries along the route are aiming to diversify transit chains, reduce reliance on the Northern Corridor through Russia, and tap into the proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. The Trend report quotes the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan saying: “Promoting infrastructure connectivity is central to the Belt and Road vision… creating a comprehensive and multidimensional transport network across Eurasia.”

Some analysts have pointed to bottle-necks at border crossings, outdated port infrastructure and the need for deeper logistical coordination to fulfil the full potential.

The South Caucasus has shown readiness to adapt to the challenges and emerged as a key hub in the corridor, thanks to its logistics infrastructure, including the Baku‑Tbilisi‑Kars railway and the strategic Caspian fleet capable of handling up to 25 million tons per year.