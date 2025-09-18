Nearly all Georgia’s minibuses and trucks are over 10 years old

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 18 – Georgia’s public transport fleet is showing its age. According to the country’s statistics office, almost 93 percent of all minibuses and buses in Georgia are more than ten years old.

The 2024 data show a total of 54,600 buses and minibuses registered nationwide. Of these, 50,600, or 92.7 percent, were built over a decade ago. Only about 900 were two years old or younger, 3,100 were five years or younger, and just 4,000 fell into the under-ten bracket, BPN reports.

Trucks tell a similar story. Out of 125,700 registered trucks in 2024, more than 115,000 – or 91.7 percent – were over ten years old. Just 2,800 were under two years, 4,200 under five, and 9,500 less than ten years old.

Georgia tightened vehicle rules starting from January 2025, since when buses, trucks, and medical vehicles built before 2013 have no longer been eligible for registration. Passenger cars have already been subject to a similar ban since January 2024.