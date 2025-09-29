Moldova’s ruling party claims slim majority in parliamentary vote

TBILISI, September 29 – Moldova’s pro-European ruling party has emerged as the frontrunner in the country’s parliamentary elections, according to near-final results released by the Central Election Commission.

With 99.78% of ballots counted, the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) secured 50.14% of the vote, placing it just over the threshold for an outright majority in the 101-seat parliament. PAS is the party of President Maia Sandu, who has pushed to align Moldova more closely with the European Union and distance it from Moscow.

In second place, with 24.2%, was the Patriotic Bloc led by former president Igor Dodon, a pro-Russian figure who has long clashed with Sandu over the country’s geopolitical direction.

Other parties crossing the electoral threshold included the electoral bloc “Alternative” with 7.97%, “Our Party” with 6.25%, and the Dignity and Truth Platform with 5.62%.

Turnout was reported at just over 52%, with more than 1.6 million Moldovans casting ballots. Lawmakers will serve a four-year term.