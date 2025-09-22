Man shot and hospitalized in Marneuli

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 22 – Police in Georgia are investigating a shooting in the southern town of Marneuli after a man was wounded by gunfire and taken to hospital.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the case is being treated under Article 117 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers the intentional infliction of serious injury. Officials confirmed the investigation is underway but have not released details about the victim’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting.

Marneuli is a town located in Georgia’s Kvemo Kartli region near the border with Azerbaijan, and has a population of around 20,000.