A couple dozen people, mostly gym employees and libertarian opposition party Girchi members, rallied in front of Georgian government in Tbilisi Tuesday demanding re-opening gyms.

Protesters say they don’t understand why they are forbidden to exercise and expect explanation from government.

“This ban damages people’s health more than the virus could have done,” Girchi member Iago Khvichia was quoted by the party webpage, Girchi.com.

The party leader, Zurab Japaridze, also attended the rally carrying a poster that reads “exercise is health”.

The government plans to allow gyms to re-open only by July 22.