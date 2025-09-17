Kutaisi airport to get new giant runway to handle biggest planes

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 17 – Georgia is building a brand-new runway at Kutaisi International Airport, a project officials say will turn the country’s second-busiest hub into a major player for long-haul flights and cargo.

Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili toured the site with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze this week. She called it a “historic project,” the first completely new runway ever built in Georgia, BPN reports.

The new strip will stretch 3.5 kilometers and cost up to GEL 240 million (USD 89 million). Work now underway includes excavation, foundation laying, asphalt surfacing, concrete pavement for taxiways and aprons, and installation of artificial surfaces. Once finished, Kutaisi will become the first airport in Georgia certified at ICAO Code F, meaning it can handle the world’s largest aircraft without restrictions.

“This will allow flights from longer distances and open the airport to cargo traffic, which will significantly increase Kutaisi’s role in Georgia’s economy,” Kvrivishvili said.

Kutaisi, located in western Georgia, has already been posting strong growth. In the first eight months of 2025, it served 1,238,458 passengers, up 11% from the same period last year. Officials plan to expand the terminal to handle up to 5 million travelers annually.