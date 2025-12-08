German citizen arrested in Georgia on drug charges

TBILISI, December 8 – Police in Georgia’s Black Sea region have arrested a German citizen on allegations of possessing and preparing to distribute a large quantity of methadone, in what officials describe as a major narcotics case with international elements.

The Interior Ministry said officers from the Adjara Police Department detained a 23-year-old German national after a targeted search of his temporary residence and personal belongings in Batumi. According to the ministry, investigators found methadone prepared for sale in quantities classified under Georgian law as especially large. Police also reported seizing packaging materials believed to have been used for preparing doses for distribution.

The ministry stated that the case is being pursued under articles of Georgia’s Criminal Code that cover illegal purchase, possession, and facilitation of distribution of narcotic substances in especially large quantities and allow for penalties of up to twenty years or life in prison.