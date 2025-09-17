Georgia’s first Olympic gold medalist arrested on weapons charge

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 17 – Zurab Zviadauri, Georgia’s first Olympic champion, has been arrested on charges of illegally possessing a firearm, the Interior Ministry confirmed to Interpressnews.

Zviadauri, who won gold in judo at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was detained under Article 236 of Georgia’s criminal code, which covers unlawful purchase, storage, or carrying of firearms. Authorities have not released further details about the arrest.

The 43-year-old judoka is a national sports hero and later served as a member of parliament.